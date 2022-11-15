Letter to the Editor: Lions Club gathers toys for kids
It is that time of the year again when you have the opportunity to help under privileged children in our area through Lions Club Toys for Kids. There will be Christmas trees with tags in the following businesses: Old Trails Hardware, National Bank of Arizona in Williams and North Country Health Clinic in Williams. Please grab a tag, buy a gift and attach the tag to the unwrapped gift and return it to the place in which you got the tag.
If you know of a child or children that need to be added to the list please contact Patty Williams at pwilliamswear@gmail.com or by phone (928) 853-4974 or Ginger Dickson (928) 380-5333 or gingerandron522@icloud.com.
I would like to say thank you in advance for helping in this way. You can make a difference in someone’s life every day. Do not let this opportunity pass you by.
~Patty Williams
Williams
