Letter to the Editor: Housing study a step in the right direction for Williams

I want to offer congratulations on your decision last evening to proceed with a city of Williams housing survey. I apologize for not being in attendance -- in the waning days of COVID. On behalf of Williams Area Habitat and the community, business and religious leaders who attended our Williams Area Employee Housing Forum, I can only say we are looking forward to working together to positively affect our urgent housing needs.



This is a monumental step forward. It should provide the foundation upon which our Williams community positively can begin affecting solutions to our employee housing needs. Stay tuned, stay safe and have a great weekend.

~Francis E. Mazza

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity