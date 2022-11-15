OFFERS
Letter to the Editor: Housing study a step in the right direction for Williams

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 1:38 p.m.

I want to offer congratulations on your decision last evening to proceed with a city of Williams housing survey. I apologize for not being in attendance -- in the waning days of COVID. On behalf of Williams Area Habitat and the community, business and religious leaders who attended our Williams Area Employee Housing Forum, I can only say we are looking forward to working together to positively affect our urgent housing needs.

This is a monumental step forward. It should provide the foundation upon which our Williams community positively can begin affecting solutions to our employee housing needs. Stay tuned, stay safe and have a great weekend.

~Francis E. Mazza

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity

