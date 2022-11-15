OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Letter to the editor: Graffiti is becoming a big problem in Williams

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 1:33 p.m.

The issue of graffiti in Williams came up during a meeting and of course being the civic minded organization that we are established a plan of action. Patty Williams our president spoke with the city and established that the city will take care of graffiti on “city” property. Private property can utilize our (Lions) organization in the form of labor to abate immediately any graffiti.

I was tasked to write a short piece and we simply want the business owners know that they have support in the community.

"Graffiti" - graf.fi.ti, /gra'fe de/ is a noun: description: Writing or drawings scribbled, scratched or spray painted illicitly on a wall or other surface in a public place. Graffiti can be considered art and very beautiful. However, paint, or etchings, etc put on public property without permission or consent from the owner(s) it is considered a nuisance and disrespectful.

The Williams Lions Club has started a "Graffiti Abatement Program" and the Lions club will offer assistance to local businesses in the form of labor to restore the property of graffiti.

Contact: Williams Lions President Patty Williams @ pwilliamswear@gmail.com.

~Michael Hastings

Williams Lion Club

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State