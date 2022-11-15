Letter to the editor: Graffiti is becoming a big problem in Williams

The issue of graffiti in Williams came up during a meeting and of course being the civic minded organization that we are established a plan of action. Patty Williams our president spoke with the city and established that the city will take care of graffiti on “city” property. Private property can utilize our (Lions) organization in the form of labor to abate immediately any graffiti.

I was tasked to write a short piece and we simply want the business owners know that they have support in the community.

"Graffiti" - graf.fi.ti, /gra'fe de/ is a noun: description: Writing or drawings scribbled, scratched or spray painted illicitly on a wall or other surface in a public place. Graffiti can be considered art and very beautiful. However, paint, or etchings, etc put on public property without permission or consent from the owner(s) it is considered a nuisance and disrespectful.

The Williams Lions Club has started a "Graffiti Abatement Program" and the Lions club will offer assistance to local businesses in the form of labor to restore the property of graffiti.

Contact: Williams Lions President Patty Williams @ pwilliamswear@gmail.com.

~Michael Hastings

Williams Lion Club