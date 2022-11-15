Letter to the Editor: Addresses of military members needed for Christmas boxes

ESA is again preparing to send Christmas Boxes to our active military members. We are asking for the address of every active military member related to Williams, both deployed and in country. That means in addition to military members who grew up here, we also want names of military relatives of anyone currently in Williams, including our new residents. We will be packing boxes Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church and need your names by Nov. 21 if possible, so that we can prepare mailing labels, as well as all the other tasks associated with sending the boxes.

Many of you also wish to help with the boxes, either with supplying cookies, candy or other items for the boxes, helping with the actual packing of the boxes or assisting in the costs of postage and obtaining additional items to round out the boxes. We again welcome all help the Williams community wishes to provide. For questions, please contact Vicki Andros (928) 635-1420 or Norma McDowell at (928) 635-4644.

~Vicki Andros

Williams