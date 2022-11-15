Letter to the Editor: Addresses of military members needed for Christmas boxes
ESA is again preparing to send Christmas Boxes to our active military members. We are asking for the address of every active military member related to Williams, both deployed and in country. That means in addition to military members who grew up here, we also want names of military relatives of anyone currently in Williams, including our new residents. We will be packing boxes Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church and need your names by Nov. 21 if possible, so that we can prepare mailing labels, as well as all the other tasks associated with sending the boxes.
Many of you also wish to help with the boxes, either with supplying cookies, candy or other items for the boxes, helping with the actual packing of the boxes or assisting in the costs of postage and obtaining additional items to round out the boxes. We again welcome all help the Williams community wishes to provide. For questions, please contact Vicki Andros (928) 635-1420 or Norma McDowell at (928) 635-4644.
~Vicki Andros
Williams
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
- City Council passes emergency vacation rental ordinance
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- Meet your Williams Unified School District Governing Board candidates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: