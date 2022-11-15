ADOT to close highways in White Mountains for winter

PHOENIX Ariz. – It’s that time of year where the Arizona Department of Transportation is closing five state highways for the winter.

In the White Mountains area, State Route 473 from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation to Hawley Lake is scheduled to close on Nov. 18. State Route 261 from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake and State Route 273 from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake are scheduled to close Dec. 30.

These dates are subject to change if the White Mountains area is impacted by snowfall.

State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to close along with park facilities on Dec. 1.

ADOT closes these scenic roadways annually as part of the agency’s winter shutdown schedule due to the significant amounts of snowfall these parts of the state typically receive.

When traveling this year, please remember to do the following:

• make sure all occupants in a vehicle are buckled in,

• check tire pressure, fluids and more to make sure a vehicle is in proper running condition,

• be patient, including not following other vehicles too closely and building in extra travel time,

• get enough sleep before the trip,

• bring extra water and food,

• never drink and drive,

• check for information about highway restrictions and more by visiting az511.gov, and

• calling 511 or following ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT).