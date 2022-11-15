OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

ADOT to close highways in White Mountains for winter

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 15, 2022 2:27 p.m.

PHOENIX Ariz. – It’s that time of year where the Arizona Department of Transportation is closing five state highways for the winter.

In the White Mountains area, State Route 473 from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation to Hawley Lake is scheduled to close on Nov. 18. State Route 261 from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake and State Route 273 from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake are scheduled to close Dec. 30.

These dates are subject to change if the White Mountains area is impacted by snowfall.

State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to close along with park facilities on Dec. 1.

ADOT closes these scenic roadways annually as part of the agency’s winter shutdown schedule due to the significant amounts of snowfall these parts of the state typically receive.

When traveling this year, please remember to do the following:

• make sure all occupants in a vehicle are buckled in,

• check tire pressure, fluids and more to make sure a vehicle is in proper running condition,

• be patient, including not following other vehicles too closely and building in extra travel time,

• get enough sleep before the trip,

• bring extra water and food,

• never drink and drive,

• check for information about highway restrictions and more by visiting az511.gov, and

• calling 511 or following ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT).

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State