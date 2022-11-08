Winter pile burns begin on Kaibab National Forest at various locations for remainder of 2022

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Prescribed fire pile burning will commence across the Williams and Tusayan districts of the Kaibab National Forest for the remainder of the fall season.

Winter weather with forecasted snow present excellent opportunities nearly every year for fire crews to burn and consume piled slash and woody debris left over from previous forest restoration projects. For the months of November and December, up to 8,000 acres of piles near Tusayan, Williams, and Parks are planned for prescribed burning operations.

Operations began near the City of Williams on Nov. 4th. About 300 acres of piles were ignited on the south side of Bill Williams Mountain. These hand piles are relatively small in size and consume quickly with little to no smoke impacts.

Smoke may be visible during the day as ignitions are occurring and may periodically impact Coconino County Road 73 and the City of Williams, but is predicted to be light in volume and short in duration. Smoke production is generally minimal after the first few hours with rapid dispersion as piles consume. Some smoke has potential to settle overnight into the lower elevations due to fluctuating atmospheric temperatures that produce nighttime inversions.

Forest visitors are asked to avoid active hot areas and are reminded to use caution and drive with heightened awareness when passing through any prescribed fire project vicinity.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEG).

For additional information about the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed burn authorizations, please visit: legacy.azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html