Sign-ups open for Tusayan holiday meal distribution
Residents must sign up online prior to Nov. 15
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — As food and fuel prices continue to rise, many local families will feel the pinch of hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year.
The Town of Tusayan will once again be distributing holiday meal items to those who live or work in Tusayan.
To be eligible, residents must sign up on the town’s website before Nov. 15.
Town manager Charlie Gail Handrix said that because of supply chain issues, residents are encouraged to sign up early so the town can purchase enough items that may become scarce as the month goes on.
To help keep the holidays festive for everyone, Tusayan is also bringing back its popular Santa Shack Dec. 7-22.
Hendrix said this is the third year the town has partnered with Deseret Industries to provide a free shopping experience for families in the community. Most of the items are gently used and are available free of charge.
“The items are set up like a store,” Hendrix said. “Children can come shop for the adults in their lives and adults can shop for their children.”
Hendrix said the event has been very successful the past three years. Shopping at the Santa Shack is available by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to contact Tusayan Town Hall at (928) 638-9909 to make an appointment.
