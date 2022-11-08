Photo Gallery: Animals are thrilled with Williams' first snow

The animals of Bearizona and Grand Canyon Deer Farm spent time basking in first snowfall of the season. For Bearizona's newest baby mountain goat, it was likely his first time experiencing snow.

