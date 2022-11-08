Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot national monuments to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments will host weekly cultural demonstrations, performances and presentations throughout the month of November.
November serves as a significant time when we recognize Native American people, celebrate their rich and vibrant cultures, and recognize their many sacrifices, contributions, and achievements to the nation. Come help celebrate this wonderful occasion in your parks!
All events are free with paid admission and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Please visit the parks website and social media sites for event details. Event schedule by location is as follows:
Montezuma Castle National Monument:
- Zuni Inlay Silversmithing with Duran Gaspar Nov. 12;
- Zuni Fetishes with Jimmy Yawakia Nov. 12;
- Dine and Yavapai-Apache Silversmithing with Dee Jackson Nov. 13;
- Hopi Textiles with Davis Maho Nov. 19
- Hopi Katsinas with Ryon Polequaptewa Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.;
- Hopi Silversmithing and Jewelry with Jerry Whagado Nov. 26 and
- Tohono O’odham Pottery with Kathleen Vance Nov. 27.
Tuzigoot National Monument:
- Leather Working with Shawn Ramon Nov. 5-6;
- Dine and Yavapai-Apache Silversmithing with Dee Jackson Nov. 12;
- Zuni Inlay Silversmithing with Duran Gaspar Nov. 13;
- Zuni Fetishes with Jimmy Yawakia Nov. 13;
- Hopi Katsinas with Ryon Polequaptewa Nov. 19;
- Hopi Textiles with Davis Maho Nov. 20 and Tohono O’odham Pottery with Kathleen VanceNov. 26.
