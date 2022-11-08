OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Around the Rim: Week of Nov. 9

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 8, 2022 10:57 a.m.

Tusayan Town Council Meeting Nov. 9

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Town Hall. The public is encouraged to attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via the Zoom app. Agendas are available on the town website.

Tusayan Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Nov. 9

The Tusayan Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Town Hall. The public is encouraged to attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via the Zoom app. Agendas are available on the town website.

Fitness Challenge Week through Nov. 11

The Rec Center will host Fitness Challenge Week through Nov. 11. More information and sign-up is available at the Rec Center.

Rec Center Trivia Night Nov. 12

The Rec Center will host a team trivia tournament at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Teams are encouraged to stop by the rec center and sign up prior to the event.

Tusayan holiday meal distribution Nov. 15

The Town of Tusayan will distribute holiday meal items at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Grand Canyon Airport Terminal. Families and individuals are required to sign up on the town’s website at www.tusayan-az.gov.

First Annual Tusayan Holiday Lighting Festival Dec. 8

The Town of Tusayan will host its first annual lighting festival at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sports Complex. This event is free and open to the public and free hot cocoa and cookies will be available.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

CASA in Flagstaff seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State