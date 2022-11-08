Around the Rim: Week of Nov. 9

Tusayan Town Council Meeting Nov. 9

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Town Hall. The public is encouraged to attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via the Zoom app. Agendas are available on the town website.

Tusayan Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Nov. 9

The Tusayan Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Town Hall. The public is encouraged to attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via the Zoom app. Agendas are available on the town website.

Fitness Challenge Week through Nov. 11

The Rec Center will host Fitness Challenge Week through Nov. 11. More information and sign-up is available at the Rec Center.

Rec Center Trivia Night Nov. 12

The Rec Center will host a team trivia tournament at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Teams are encouraged to stop by the rec center and sign up prior to the event.

Tusayan holiday meal distribution Nov. 15

The Town of Tusayan will distribute holiday meal items at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Grand Canyon Airport Terminal. Families and individuals are required to sign up on the town’s website at www.tusayan-az.gov.

First Annual Tusayan Holiday Lighting Festival Dec. 8

The Town of Tusayan will host its first annual lighting festival at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sports Complex. This event is free and open to the public and free hot cocoa and cookies will be available.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

CASA in Flagstaff seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.