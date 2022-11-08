Around the Rim: Week of Nov. 9
Tusayan Town Council Meeting Nov. 9
The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Town Hall. The public is encouraged to attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via the Zoom app. Agendas are available on the town website.
Tusayan Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Nov. 9
The Tusayan Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Town Hall. The public is encouraged to attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via the Zoom app. Agendas are available on the town website.
Fitness Challenge Week through Nov. 11
The Rec Center will host Fitness Challenge Week through Nov. 11. More information and sign-up is available at the Rec Center.
Rec Center Trivia Night Nov. 12
The Rec Center will host a team trivia tournament at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Teams are encouraged to stop by the rec center and sign up prior to the event.
Tusayan holiday meal distribution Nov. 15
The Town of Tusayan will distribute holiday meal items at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Grand Canyon Airport Terminal. Families and individuals are required to sign up on the town’s website at www.tusayan-az.gov.
First Annual Tusayan Holiday Lighting Festival Dec. 8
The Town of Tusayan will host its first annual lighting festival at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sports Complex. This event is free and open to the public and free hot cocoa and cookies will be available.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
CASA in Flagstaff seeks advocates
CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Planned power outages expected in Williams
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- City Council passes emergency vacation rental ordinance
- Meet your Williams Unified School District Governing Board candidates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: