Archery deer hunters: AZGFD details changes for purchasing over-the-counter nonpermit-tags

The recent changes to Arizona statutes and the rules that govern the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) nonpermit-tags for the state’s archery deer hunting opportunity will affect both nonresident and resident hunters.

Changes for nonresident hunters include limiting the sale of archery deer nonpermit-tags to nonresident hunters beginning with the 2023 calendar year. The number of archery deer nonpermit-tags available to nonresidents will be set annually at 10 percent of the average total sales of archery deer nonpermit-tags for the most recent five years, rounding down to the nearest increment of five.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will make available 2,890 archery deer nonpermit-tags for purchase by nonresidents for the 2023 calendar year. After the allotment of 2,890 archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents has been sold, no additional archery deer nonpermit-tags will be made available for nonresidents for the 2023 calendar year.

The archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents will only be sold online on a first come, first served basis by visiting OtcArcheryDeer.azgfd.gov beginning at 12 a.m. Dec. 1. The archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents will no longer be sold at third-party license dealers.

This nonresident restriction does not apply to nonresidents possessing an Arizona Pioneer, Lifetime Hunt, Lifetime Combination, or Lifetime Benefactor license. Nonresidents with one of these licenses will be required to pay the nonresident archery deer nonpermit-tag fee, but they will not count toward the 10 percent cap. Nonresidents with a Pioneer, Lifetime, or Benefactor license must purchase their archery deer nonpermit-tag from any department office statewide or by mail (mail order form). They will not be available at licensed dealers or online (the online sales option is only available to those nonresident hunters affected by the 10 percent cap).

A resident hunter may purchase an archery deer nonpermit-tag at any third-party license dealer (available mid-November) or any department office statewide, where they are available now. There are no restrictions on the total number of archery deer nonpermit-tags available to Arizona residents.

Affecting all hunters, a valid 2023 archery deer nonpermit-tag is required to hunt all open seasons during the 2023 calendar year. These seasons include Jan. 1-31, 2023, Aug. 18-Sept. 7, 2023 and Dec. 8-31, 2023. Check online at www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport for open areas; open areas will close when harvest limits are met. Some units have already reached their harvest limit and are closed for the January 2023 season.

Harvest limits now apply to all archery deer hunts in Arizona. Harvest limits apply to hunts between August and January and reset each year in August. When the number of deer equaling the archery deer harvest limit for a unit and species has been reported, the unit will close to further archery deer hunting at sundown on the immediate Wednesday. The unit will remain closed until August of the next calendar year. All over-the-counter archery deer hunters are required to report their harvest either online (www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport) or by telephone (623-236-7961) within 48 hours of taking their deer.