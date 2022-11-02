Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The first snowfall of the season is on tap for Wednesday through Friday in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Nov. 2-5 with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and 2 to 3 inches for Grand Canyon South Rim.
Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect accumulations; the heaviest snowfall will be the afternoon and evening on Thursday.
An increase in wind is already being observed in northern Arizona, with wind gusts expected to reach 45-50 mph tonight.
The winter weather advisory is for areas above 6,000 feet in the area of Jacob Lake and the North Rim, and for areas above 6,500 feet for the Flagstaff, Williams, Forest Lakes, Heber and Shonto Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,000 feet, leading to areas of reduced visibility.
The high for Wednesday is expected to reach 52 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 23 and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent, with snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Rain showers are likely before midnight, with rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 a.m. Snow will be likely after 3 a.m.
Thursday’s high will be 34, with south winds from 13 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
There is a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday night before 11 p.m. The storm should begin to clear with a low temperature of 14 degrees. Snow accumulation of .5 inch possible.
Friday should be 41 with light winds. Saturday through Monday should have highs in the mid50s.
