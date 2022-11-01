WHS senior spotlight: Kylie Golson
The Williams-Grand Canyon News sat down with Williams High School seniors to discuss their high school experiences and plans for after graduation.
Kylie is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since third grade. She moved here from Los Angeles, California.
In high school, Kylie has been involved in drama club. She also participated in law enforcement.
Kylie’s favorite class was math.
“It was the easiest one for me to do, so I liked it the most,” she said.
Kylie also enjoyed taking art and loved her junior year art teacher, Ms. Cargill.
“I loved her class, she was my favorite teacher,” she said.
Kylie says she will miss the moments she’s had in drama club, as that’s where she made a lot of friends.
One of her favorite memories was playing laser-tag with her friends at the end of sophomore year.
In her down time, Kylie likes drawing, and doing anything art-related.
“I do a lot of digital art, and I just tried scratch art. It was really fun and I want to get more into it,” she said.
Outside of school, Kylie works at Taco Bell. She also recently started beading and is currently selling beaded bee keychains online.
After graduation, Kylie plans to attend Moore College of Art and Deisgn in Pennsylvania. She wants to major in animation and minor in fashion design.
