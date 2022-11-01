WHS senior spotlight: Audrey Baker
The Williams-Grand Canyon News sat down with Williams High School seniors to discuss their high school experiences and plans for after graduation.
Audrey is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since eighth grade. She moved here from Sierra Vista.
In high school, Audrey has been involved in softball, cheer and Upward Bound.
She also participated in the culinary arts class at the high school.
Audrey’s favorite subjects are English and history.
“It’s interesting to learn about the past, I feel like it has value for today,” she said.
Although Audrey had a lot of favorite teachers, she always appreciated janitor Coco.
“We worked together at South Rims where we got really close. We say ‘hi’ to each other now everyday.”
Audrey said one of her best memories in high school was having a, “YOLO pact,” with her friends.
She also has fond memories of homecoming week.
In her down time, Audrey likes hanging with her animals, especially her cat, who she likes taking pictures of.
Outside of school, Audrey has worked at South Rims and currently works at the Grand Canyon Brewery.
After graduation, Audrey plans to attend either Northern Arizona University or a school in Phoenix. She has many career paths she is deciding between including working with animals, becoming a news anchor, or pursuing real estate.
