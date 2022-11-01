WHS senior spotlight: Alice Learn

Alice is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since her sophomore year.

In high school, Alice participated in hotel restaurant management, law enforcement and weights. She also has been trying to start up a middle school drama club.

Alice’s favorite class in high school was history.

“I really like learning about World War II,” she said.

Alice likes many of her teachers at Williams high but especialy shouts out Mr. Echeverria.

“He is always really nice,” Alice said.

Alice said one of her best memories in high school is the bon fire. She also has fond memories of her homemade luge.

In her down time, Alice likes to draw and read. She also enjoys doing roller derby in Phoenix, whenever she has the chance.

Outside of school, Alice has worked at Brewed Awakenings, and will soon be cleaning Airbnbs.

In her down time, Alice enjoys taking care of her many animals.

After graduation, Alice plans to attend Coconino Community College. She is not sure what she’d like to study, but is interested in learning more about American sign language and possibly becoming a sign language interpreter.