OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

WHS senior spotlight: Alice Learn

Alice Learn is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Alice Learn is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 1, 2022 5:02 p.m.

Alice is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since her sophomore year.

In high school, Alice participated in hotel restaurant management, law enforcement and weights. She also has been trying to start up a middle school drama club.

Alice’s favorite class in high school was history.

“I really like learning about World War II,” she said.

Alice likes many of her teachers at Williams high but especialy shouts out Mr. Echeverria.

“He is always really nice,” Alice said.

Alice said one of her best memories in high school is the bon fire. She also has fond memories of her homemade luge.

In her down time, Alice likes to draw and read. She also enjoys doing roller derby in Phoenix, whenever she has the chance.

Outside of school, Alice has worked at Brewed Awakenings, and will soon be cleaning Airbnbs.

In her down time, Alice enjoys taking care of her many animals.

After graduation, Alice plans to attend Coconino Community College. She is not sure what she’d like to study, but is interested in learning more about American sign language and possibly becoming a sign language interpreter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State