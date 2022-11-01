WHS senior spotlight: Alice Learn
Alice is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since her sophomore year.
In high school, Alice participated in hotel restaurant management, law enforcement and weights. She also has been trying to start up a middle school drama club.
Alice’s favorite class in high school was history.
“I really like learning about World War II,” she said.
Alice likes many of her teachers at Williams high but especialy shouts out Mr. Echeverria.
“He is always really nice,” Alice said.
Alice said one of her best memories in high school is the bon fire. She also has fond memories of her homemade luge.
In her down time, Alice likes to draw and read. She also enjoys doing roller derby in Phoenix, whenever she has the chance.
Outside of school, Alice has worked at Brewed Awakenings, and will soon be cleaning Airbnbs.
In her down time, Alice enjoys taking care of her many animals.
After graduation, Alice plans to attend Coconino Community College. She is not sure what she’d like to study, but is interested in learning more about American sign language and possibly becoming a sign language interpreter.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Update with photos: Homes damaged as tornado passes north of Williams
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- National Weather Service confirms tornado at Junipine Estates Oct. 3
- Williams residents frustrated with delay in AutoCamp decision
- Planned power outages expected in Williams
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: