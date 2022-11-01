Obituary: Thelma Hawkins Kelley

Long time Williams resident Thelma Hawkins Kelley passed away peacefully Oct. 22, 2022 surrounded by loving family and friends. She had been residing at The Peaks long term care unit for the last three years.

Thelma was born in Miami, Florida Oct. 14, 1919 at the end of the Spanish flu epidemic. She survived the Great Depression, saw the coming of electricity and watched the invention of the automobile and space travel.

During World War II she met and married the love of her life, Eugene Kelley. They met at a USO dance in Miami Beach, Florida and were never apart until his passing in 1981.

Thelm is preceded in death by her parents Joshua Herbert Hawkins and Carolla Minuet Hawkins, her brothers Cecil Hawkins and Hubert Hawkins and her Husband Eugene Fairbanks Kelley.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Emanuel (Albert), grandchildren Albert “Tye” Emanuel, Tanya Aleshire (Michael), Konrad "Kurt" Emanuel, Kerra Vasabes Perez (Rafael), 11 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Thelma will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Nov. 8, 2022 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta Maine. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Williams Senior Center in Williams, Arizona.