Obituary: Patricia Lorraine Asher

Patricia Lorraine Asher, 82, of Sparks, Nevada passed away on Oct. 11, 2022 from Alzheimers.



Patsy was born in Flagstaff, Arizona and graduated from Williams High School in 1958.

Patricia moved to Susanville with her husband and two children in 1976 and moved to Folsom two years later. She resided nine years in Fredericksburg, Virginia and owned Colonial Art Supply and Frame with a partner until 1988. From Virginia she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she lived for 33 years before moving to assisted living in Sparks last year.

She and her husband Ron, had a family cabin on Diamond Mountain which they visited often. She loved to stay on the mountain as often and as long as she could.

Patsy was known for her love of art. She had a bachelors degree from CSUS in fine art and was found painting, doodling, coloring, sculpting, gluing and designing at every opportunity. For Patsy, art wasn’t a thing, it was a way. She lived to find materials for her work every day. She was known by family and friends to pick up anything off the ground. She envisioned everything as a future art project.

Patsy was a friend to all. Her kindness will be remembered by anyone who met her. Her smile was a beacon in a room. She put others’ happiness before her own and made sure everyone was having a good time. She always had an ear to listen, a whimsical soul, and a unfaltering tolerance for humankind. She loved her family dearly with her grand daughters at the top of the list.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Asher, son, Kevin Asher, mother, Romaine Carberry, father, Ray Mecham, sister, Elaine (Becky) McDonald, sister-in-law, Rose Mecham.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana Hirsche (Curt), grand daughters, Lindsey Coker (Kyle), Lauren Enochson, (Jason), brothers, Robin Mecham, Russell Mecham (Lila), nine great grand children and seven nephews.

A Family Celebration of Life will be held to honor Patsy’s life at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), 851 E. Tropicana Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada 89119. Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106 or the Alzheimer’s Association.