Community information: Total lunar eclipse happening Nov. 8

There will be a Total Lunar Eclipse in the early morning of Nov. 8. Stay up and observe this rare celestial event where the moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow changing its color to a blood-red. Bring a pair of binoculars.

Partial Phases Begins: 2:10 am

Total Begins: 3:17 am

Mid-Maximum Eclipse: 3:39 am

Total Ends: 4:41 am

Partial Phases End: 5:49 am

Eclipse Duration: 3 hours 39 minutes

Duration of Totality: 1 hour 24 minutes