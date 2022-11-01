Community Calendar: Week of Nov. 2

Junipine Fire Dept. Auxilary Spaghetti Dinner Nov. 6

The Junipine Fire Dept. Auxillary is hosting a spaghetti dinner Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Junipine Fire Dept.

Veteran's Day Breakfast Nov. 11

Kevin Kelly is hosting a Veterans Day breakfast at Miss Kitty's at 7 a.m..

Veteran's Day ceremony Nov. 11

Legion Riders invite the community to participate in the flag line on Nov. 11 at Monument Park starting at 11 a.m..

Spaghetti feed Nov. 11

The Legion Family is hoting a spaghetti dinner Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Cordova Post 13. Veterans eat free.

St. Joseph Annual Holiday Art, Crafts, & Food Sale Nov. 12

St. Joseph Church is hosting a craft sale on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall. There will be lunch for sale.

Ash Fork Christmas Parade Nov. 18

The Ash Fork Development Association is hosting the Christmas Light Parade Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Applications are available at the Ash Fork Water Office or Ash Fork School.

Save Meant to Rescue enchilada sale begins

Save Meant to Rescue is selling enchiladas. All proceeds go to rescue dogs. Call Robynn (928) 635-4726, Marie Johnson (480) 205-7915 or Melinda Kennedy (949) 444-6967 by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 to place an order. Orders can be picked up at the Rec Center on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Save Meant to Rescue craft fair Nov. 26

Local crafters, bakers, and artists will be at the 19th annual holiday craft sale Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theatre. There will be 30 vendors and a photobooth for friends, families, and pets. Proceeds benefit the Save Meant to Rescue Animal Shelter.

Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 20

Williams Knights of Colombus will be hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 20 at St. Joseph Hall starting at 4 p.m..

Methodist Church Craft Sale Dec. 3

Williams Methodist church is holding a Christmas Bazaar Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is currently seeking vendors. Email for the church is office@cumcw.org.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.