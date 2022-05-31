Tusayan Library events: June and July 2022
Tusayan Library is offering the following events in June and July.
June 3 – Camping/Picnic Day (enjoy the start of summer with a day dedicated to the outdoors)
June 10 – Community Garden Clean Up – (join the town of Tusayan at the Sports Complex as they clean and plant garden kits)
June 17 – Father’s Day craft
June 24 – Talent Show (come win a prize for your special talent)
July 1 – Water Play Day
July 8 – Firework Salt Art – (make a special 4th of July inspired craft)
July 15 – Science Experiment Day
July 22 – Outdoor Activity Day
July 29 – Animal Day
All events are open to the public. More information is available from the Town of Tusayan at https://tusayan-az.gov/library-services.
