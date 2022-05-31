OFFERS
Tusayan Library events: June and July 2022

The town of Tusayan is planning to coordinate with Grand Canyon Community Library to provide book rentals as well as other services at Tusayan Town Hall. (Photo/Stock)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 3:02 p.m.

Tusayan Library is offering the following events in June and July.

June 3 – Camping/Picnic Day (enjoy the start of summer with a day dedicated to the outdoors)

June 10 – Community Garden Clean Up – (join the town of Tusayan at the Sports Complex as they clean and plant garden kits)

June 17 – Father’s Day craft

June 24 – Talent Show (come win a prize for your special talent)

July 1 – Water Play Day

July 8 – Firework Salt Art – (make a special 4th of July inspired craft)

July 15 – Science Experiment Day

July 22 – Outdoor Activity Day

July 29 – Animal Day

All events are open to the public. More information is available from the Town of Tusayan at https://tusayan-az.gov/library-services.

