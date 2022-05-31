Grand Canyon’s eighth grade class takes on Washington D.C. during recent school trip
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Eighth grade students at Grand Canyon School recently returned from a trip to the nation’s capital, where they spent a week touring the city, visiting museums and monuments, and meeting with Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.
The trip was approved by the school district earlier this year as part of an effort to engage students with the nation’s history.
“The itinerary was full of historical and current themes related to their course of study over the past year,” said Janna Radarian, Grand Canyon School’s middle school social studies teacher.
Students were in Washington D.C. May 14-21, during which time they visited the Smithsonian Institute, Washington Monument, Capitol Building, Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial, Iwo Jima Monument. They also met with Kelly to ask him a number of questions about Arizona related issues.
Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon School 8th grade class visits D.C.
The group shared the experience with eighth grade students attending Imagine East Mesa in Mesa, Arizona. The partnership was made possible through several educators seeking to unify the country through collaborative relationships, according to Radarian.
To attend the trip, students held fundraisers and asked for support from the community. The cost was $2,000 per student.
Class sponsors included McDonalds and Xanterra, as well as support from parents and staff at Grand Canyon School.
According to organizers, the mission of the trip was to provide every eighth grade students at Grand Canyon School the opportunity to see first-hand locations that exhibit how people of the past and present change the world through the processes in American Democracy.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Obituary: Karlee Jeanne Schulte
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Man dies in rollover on Perkinsville Road
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Williams Police to host ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event at City Reservoir
- Road Rash Rodeo coming to Williams May 13-15
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: