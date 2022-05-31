OFFERS
Grand Canyon’s eighth grade class takes on Washington D.C. during recent school trip

Grand Canyon School’s eighth grade class visits the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C. during their school trip May 14-21. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 3:38 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Eighth grade students at Grand Canyon School recently returned from a trip to the nation’s capital, where they spent a week touring the city, visiting museums and monuments, and meeting with Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

The trip was approved by the school district earlier this year as part of an effort to engage students with the nation’s history.

“The itinerary was full of historical and current themes related to their course of study over the past year,” said Janna Radarian, Grand Canyon School’s middle school social studies teacher.

Students were in Washington D.C. May 14-21, during which time they visited the Smithsonian Institute, Washington Monument, Capitol Building, Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial, Iwo Jima Monument. They also met with Kelly to ask him a number of questions about Arizona related issues.

Photo Gallery

Grand Canyon School 8th grade class visits D.C.

The group shared the experience with eighth grade students attending Imagine East Mesa in Mesa, Arizona. The partnership was made possible through several educators seeking to unify the country through collaborative relationships, according to Radarian.

To attend the trip, students held fundraisers and asked for support from the community. The cost was $2,000 per student.

Class sponsors included McDonalds and Xanterra, as well as support from parents and staff at Grand Canyon School.

According to organizers, the mission of the trip was to provide every eighth grade students at Grand Canyon School the opportunity to see first-hand locations that exhibit how people of the past and present change the world through the processes in American Democracy.

