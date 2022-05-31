Grand Canyon Implements Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. —Due to increased fire danger, Grand Canyon National Park, as well as the Kaibab and Coconino National Forests elevated to Stage 2 fire restrictions May 26.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, building or maintaining an outdoor fire of any kind is prohibited as well as smoking.

The restriction encompasses the entire park including all camp grounds, residential areas, backcountry sites, and developed recreation sites including Phantom Ranch, Cottonwood Campground, Indian Garden Campground and the Colorado River corridor.

Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit the following:

• All wood burning and charcoal fires, including campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbeques are prohibited. The use of liquid petroleum or LPG fueled devices that can be turned on and off, such as stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are allowed if used in an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials within 3 feet of the device. This prohibition does not apply to the use of any type of fire for the purposes of lighting charcoal for cooking within the Colorado River corridor shoreline.

• Outdoor smoking, except as specifically exempted within an enclosed vehicle.

• Using explosives or any incendiary device; fireworks are always prohibited on public lands.

• Operating or using any internal combustion engine such as chainsaws, wood splitters, weed eaters, generators, welders, or any other devices that can cause a fire are prohibited. This prohibition does not include street legal vehicles.

Exception: Permits for official work with these devices can be granted through the GRCA hot work permit process managed by GRCA Structure Fire.

These restrictions are being implemented in coordination with multiple agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions, as well as corresponding fire danger rating levels. The purpose is to reduce the risk of fire to promote public health and safety and to protect resources during this time. These restrictions will remain in effect until significant precipitation falls and fire danger levels subside.

Visitors should recreate responsibly and use extra caution while recreating on public lands when fire danger is increased.

Firefighter and public safety remain the highest priority during wildfire season.

For the latest fire information in Grand Canyon National Park, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/fire_info.htm.

To learn more about fire restrictions on other public lands in Arizona please call the Southwest Area Fire Restriction Information Line at 877-864-6985 or visit wildlandfire.az.gov.