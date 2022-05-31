Grand Canyon fourth grade students win county awards for water ethics
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Three fourth grade students at Grand Canyon School will have their artwork and essay displayed around Coconino County after winning the Coconino County Water Ethics Competition.
This year’s winners were Nadeesha Vazquez, who won first place for her artwork, Ella Aspaas who won first place for her essay and Roslynn Snider who took second place for her essay.
Amanda Acheson, the sustainability assistant to the county manager, visited Grand Canyon School May 23 to congratulate students.
Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez also extended his congratulations to students for their participation.
According to Acheson, Grand Canyon School last had winners in this contest six years ago.
“She praised the students for their thoughtful contributions this year,” said Carolyn Harmon, Grand Canyon Schools fourth grade teacher.
The winning artwork and essays will be featured on posters placed in state and federal buildings around Coconino County to remind patrons of ways they can be sustainable water users.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Obituary: Karlee Jeanne Schulte
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Man dies in rollover on Perkinsville Road
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Williams Police to host ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event at City Reservoir
- Road Rash Rodeo coming to Williams May 13-15
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: