Grand Canyon fourth grade students win county awards for water ethics

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Three fourth grade students at Grand Canyon School will have their artwork and essay displayed around Coconino County after winning the Coconino County Water Ethics Competition.

This year’s winners were Nadeesha Vazquez, who won first place for her artwork, Ella Aspaas who won first place for her essay and Roslynn Snider who took second place for her essay.

Amanda Acheson, the sustainability assistant to the county manager, visited Grand Canyon School May 23 to congratulate students.

Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez also extended his congratulations to students for their participation.

According to Acheson, Grand Canyon School last had winners in this contest six years ago.

“She praised the students for their thoughtful contributions this year,” said Carolyn Harmon, Grand Canyon Schools fourth grade teacher.

The winning artwork and essays will be featured on posters placed in state and federal buildings around Coconino County to remind patrons of ways they can be sustainable water users.

