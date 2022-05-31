OFFERS
Grand Canyon celebrates high school grads

Grand Canyon School recognized the Class of 2022 May 26 at a ceremony on the soccer field at Grand Canyon School. (Joe Giddens/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 3:34 p.m.

The community of Grand Canyon recognized the Class of 2022 May 26 at a ceremony on the soccer field at Grand Canyon School.

In addition to the senior class, the community recognized the eighth graders as they were promoted to high school.

The Class of 2022 received their diplomas May 26 at a ceremony on the soccer field at Grand Canyon School.(Joe Giddens/WGCN)

In addition to the senior class, the community recognized the eighth graders as they were promoted to high school. (Joe Giddens/WGCN)

