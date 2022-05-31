Bright Angel Pueblo gets facelift to help preserve and protect for future generations

Bright Angel Pueblo, located along the Colorado River near Phantom Ranch, is one of several interpreted archaeological sites where park staff and visitors can learn about the cultural heritage of the 11 traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon.

Bright Angel Pueblo was occupied over 900 years ago by ancestral Puebloan families who built the structures using local soil and rock.

Earlier this month, park archaeologists with the park’s Vanishing Treasures Program worked to stabilize the structure walls using the same local materials as the original builders. Exposure of the stone masonry to the elements (such as wind and rain) causes the walls to deteriorate over time.

Using a mud mortar, archaeologists fill holes, replace eroded mortar, and reset loose stones in the walls while taking care to visually match the work of the ancestral Puebloan builders. This periodic maintenance ensures the walls remain stable and the site is preserved for future generations of visitors.

Visitors can help protect sensitive cultural resources by respecting closures, staying on designated trails, viewing sites from a distance and leaving artifacts where they find them.

Information provided by NPS