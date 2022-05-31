Around the Rim: week of June 1

Blood Drive June 14

A blood drive is being held June 14 from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center.

Community softball league

The community softball league holds games Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon School softball field. The public is welcome to come out to watch and cheer on their team.

Massage therapy at Rec Center

Massage therapy is being offered by Jan Michael. More information is available at (928) 814-2275.

Music Under the Stars

Music Under the Stars will take place June 25 at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center. The event is a fundraiser concert to suport local musicians.



Antelope Canyon and Desert View trip June 23

On June 23, Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a trip to Antelope Canyon in Page. The cost is $110 per person (admission included). More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Canyon Community Yoga

Canyon Community Yoga is being offered at the Rec Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Cinema night at Grand Canyon Rec Center

On June 4, the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will host a movie night at 6 p.m. the movie is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (rated {G-13). The event is free, along with complimentary refreshments.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers

Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in need of volunteers. The operation is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m., and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m.

The pantry also makes a delivery to Desert View on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. More information is available by emailing gcfoodpantryinc@gmail.com. or calling (207) 229-1228.

Community volleyball

Grand Canyon Recreation Center offers community volleyball on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at 2 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 605-472-5380, Access Code: 639046.



Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

NPS headquarters under construction

The NPS Headquarters building is undergoing construction. According to NPS, the project will be ongoing until June 2022.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to lmckenney@williamsnews.com.