Around the Rim: week of June 1
Blood Drive June 14
A blood drive is being held June 14 from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center.
Community softball league
The community softball league holds games Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon School softball field. The public is welcome to come out to watch and cheer on their team.
Massage therapy at Rec Center
Massage therapy is being offered by Jan Michael. More information is available at (928) 814-2275.
Music Under the Stars
Music Under the Stars will take place June 25 at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center. The event is a fundraiser concert to suport local musicians.
Antelope Canyon and Desert View trip June 23
On June 23, Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a trip to Antelope Canyon in Page. The cost is $110 per person (admission included). More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Canyon Community Yoga
Canyon Community Yoga is being offered at the Rec Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Cinema night at Grand Canyon Rec Center
On June 4, the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will host a movie night at 6 p.m. the movie is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (rated {G-13). The event is free, along with complimentary refreshments.
Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers
Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in need of volunteers. The operation is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m., and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m.
The pantry also makes a delivery to Desert View on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. More information is available by emailing gcfoodpantryinc@gmail.com. or calling (207) 229-1228.
Community volleyball
Grand Canyon Recreation Center offers community volleyball on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at 2 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 605-472-5380, Access Code: 639046.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
NPS headquarters under construction
The NPS Headquarters building is undergoing construction. According to NPS, the project will be ongoing until June 2022.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to lmckenney@williamsnews.com.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Obituary: Karlee Jeanne Schulte
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Man dies in rollover on Perkinsville Road
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Williams Police to host ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event at City Reservoir
- Road Rash Rodeo coming to Williams May 13-15
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: