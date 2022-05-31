OFFERS
Applications being accepted for Tusayan 4th of July

A drone show, parade and multiple family events are planned for the Fourth of July in Tusayan. From left: South Rim Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce board member Stoney Ward, Chamber President Romy Murphy, town of Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail and Vice-Mayor Brady Harris. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

By Joe Giddens, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 3:47 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Forms for food vendors, nonprofits and parade participants are now being accepted for Tusayan’s Fourth of July event.

Permits will be issued on a first come first served basis. Funds from applications will go toward nonprofits involved in the events. The town will not receive any revenue.

Food permits are $300 and include a table with an outlet. Nonprofit booths to setup will cost $15 and include a table. Booth applications must be submitted by June 22 in person at the Tusayan City Hall or by email to town manger Charlie Hendrix at Cg.hendrixlaw@gmail.com

Parade entry forms should be submitted before June 30 with the parade scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. on July 4.

A children’s bicycle decorating contest will take place at 3:30 with live music 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. by returning act Michael Grimm & Exit 64 Band. A drone and lazer show will take place at dusk.

More information is available online at www.tusayan-az.gov/july4th or by calling Tuyasan City Hall at (928) 638-9909

