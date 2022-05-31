2022 ummer shuttle bus schedule begins

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park announced its summer shuttle bus schedule kicked off May 28.

The summer shuttle bus schedule lasts through Sept. 9.

Shuttle buses are still operating at reduced capacity and face coverings may be required and must follow CDC guidance.

Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) (80 minutes round trip):

Every 30 minutes 4–6:30 a.m.

Every 10-15 minutes 6:30 a.m. to sunset

Every 30 minutes sunset to an hour after sunset

Last bus: 30 minutes after sunset

Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) (50 minutes round trip):

Every 30 minutes 4–6:30 a.m.

Every 15 minutes 6:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset

Last bus: 30 minutes after sunset

Village Route (Blue Route) (50 minutes round trip):

Every 30 minutes 4-6:30 a.m.

Every 10-15 minutes 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Every 30 minutes: 8:30-11 p.m.

Last bus: 10:30 p.m.

The Tusayan Route (Purple Route) (40 minutes round trip):

First bus leaves IMAX bus stop at 8 am; last bus at 9:45 p.m.

First bus leaves Grand Canyon Visitor Center at 8:25 a.m.; last bus at 9:30 p.m.

Buses run every 20 minutes

Hikers’ Express Bus to South Kaibab Trailhead:

Starts at Bright Angel Lodge; stops at Backcountry Information Center, Grand Canyon Visitor Center, and South Kaibab Trailhead

Bus leaves Bright Angel Lodge:

4, 5, and 6 a.m. in June, July, and August

5, 6, and 7 a.m. in May and September.