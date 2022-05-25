Williams 911: week of May 17-22

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took report on graffiti on the street at a local residence. Referred to city street department for removal.

• Officers responded to Illegal camping at visitor center. An RV was towed that was unregistered on public property. Owners had been warned numerous times about camping in city. Citation for camping.



• Officers contacted RV camping in hotel parking lot. Asked to move.

• Officers assist DPS with a shots fired call on I-40. Subjects in a vehicle shot at another. Vehicle was reportedly heading into Williams. Did not locate.

• Officers responded to report of attempted vehicle burglary. Owner of vehicle confronted a bald man looking into her vehicle. He fled in a older Bronco. Attempt to locate



• Officers took report of hit and run on Second Street and Route 66. Witnesses saw a p/u hit a parked car and get out to check damage then drove away. Surveillance video and witness statement provided enough evidence to identify the driver out of Prescott. He is being cited for incident.

• Officer took report of non injury accident car vs. deer.



• Officers participated in the inaugural Police vs. Fire competition/fund raiser at the Williams Aquatic Center.

• Officers responded to report of domestic violence assault at local apartment. The daughter of the resident came to the residence and assaulted the older mother. The daughter was arrested and booked for assault and trespass.



• Officers and animal control officer handled a dog bite on Grant. A dog got out of the house and attacked a 9 year old boy walking by, causing very serious injury including the loss of an ear. Lifeline Transported the boy to FMC for surgery. The dog was quarantined and citations issued.

• Officers issued warning for camping in the city. A family was setting up a tent next to a hotel.

• Officers contacted an RV camping at the cemetery. The occupant left on warning.

• Officers escorted Ride for the Wall motorcycles out of town to I-40.

• Officers responded to Lake Ellen for illegal dumping. Vehicle was gone on arrival. No plate information.

• Officers contacted again subjects in RV camping in city.

• Officers responded to report of domestic violence DTP at local residence. A man armed himself with a knife and barricaded with his ex-wife in the house. Subject claimed to want suicide by cop. Other family members got out. Multiple agencies responded and a perimeter was established. The female left the house unharmed and a phone was provided for negotiation. Subject was talked out of the house and surrendered. He was arrested and booked for domestic violence related charges.

• Officers took report by mentally challenged resident that her neighbor had a snake infestation at her residence. No snakes located.

• Officers responded to local business for intoxicated subject loitering with open container. Contacted known transient warning for drinking in public.

• Officers responded to report of domestic violence DTP female subject driving intoxicated looking for her husband who left during an argument. Located both subjects at the residence.

• Animal Control Officer handled loose husky. Returned to owner.



• Officers responded to several parking violation and traffic hazards in downtown area.

• Officers contacted subjects in RV camping on private property. They were advised to move on. Vehicle can be left on property with owner permission.

• Officers took report of missing person, subject not seen in several days.

• Officers took report of potential court order violation. Incident documented for reference.

• Officers responded to report of man walking in traffic causing hazard, blocking. Subject not located.

• Officers responded to hotel for unresponsive male. He was transported to FMC by ambulance.

• Officers escorted Ride for the Wall motorcycle into town/parade and parking.

• Officers responded to local apartment for noise complaint. Unfounded report.

• Officers took report of found wallet located at Rodeo Ground.

• Officers contacted transient male who was causing a disturbance at a local business. The man was contacted again after another business reported he was hanging out in front drinking a beer. The man complied when he was advised to leave the area.

• Officers took report from local subject that another person was harassing her and had 'lunged at her'. Advised to seek court order assistance.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.