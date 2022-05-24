A year of accomplishments: Grand Canyon School recognizes student success

Grand Canyon School senior Anlylian Moquino receives an Honor Roll award May May 17 during the Grand Canyon School awards night and athletic banquet. (Cyndi Moreno/WGCN)

Senior Lennon Alvarez receives the Outstanding Musician Award from teacher Amy Laughlin. (Cyndi Moreno/WGCN)

GCS junior Christpher Jimenez Vargas receives the Juniper Awards for Perseverance and Grit in science. (Cyndi Moreno/WGCN)