Tracy Cooper promoted to sergeant at Williams Police Department

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams police officer Tracy Cooper has been promoted to sergeant.

The department announced Cooper’s promotion May 17.



According to Williams Police Chief Tad Wygal, Cooper went through a testing process along with five other highly qualified candidates, including three from outside agencies to earn this promotion in which she ranked first.

The exam for sergeant consists of a one hundred question test, with an interview panel from outside agencies giving scenario based questions.

Wygal said Cooper demonstrates Williams Police Department’s core values consistently with an ICARE attitude (Integrity, Courage, Accountability, Respect, and Excelling in Dedication while serving the Williams Community).

“Sergeant Cooper is a leader that is respected by her peers and outside agencies,” Wygal said. “She was the first certified forensic phlebotomist at Williams Police Department.”

In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Cooper completed a rigorous training program to become a certified forensic phlebotomist. She is also required to complete yearly continuous academic training to keep her certification.

Cooper is a general instructor, phlebotomist, HGN instructor and is often relied upon by Department of Public Safety to teach at different classes and academies throughout the state. Cooper has worked for the Williams Police Department for eight years. She has been assigned to the detective position for the last year.

The Williams Police Department would like to thank all applicants for applying and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with their assistance on the interview panel.