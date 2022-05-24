OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, May 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tracy Cooper promoted to sergeant at Williams Police Department

Officers Tracy Cooper, Jason Nicolls, Dwaine Simpson and dispatcher Samantha Sandoval were recognized by Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon (second from left) Sept. 22 during a city council meeting, for their professionalism during high stress calls in July. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Officers Tracy Cooper, Jason Nicolls, Dwaine Simpson and dispatcher Samantha Sandoval were recognized by Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon (second from left) Sept. 22 during a city council meeting, for their professionalism during high stress calls in July. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 24, 2022 12:21 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams police officer Tracy Cooper has been promoted to sergeant.

The department announced Cooper’s promotion May 17.

According to Williams Police Chief Tad Wygal, Cooper went through a testing process along with five other highly qualified candidates, including three from outside agencies to earn this promotion in which she ranked first.

The exam for sergeant consists of a one hundred question test, with an interview panel from outside agencies giving scenario based questions.

Wygal said Cooper demonstrates Williams Police Department’s core values consistently with an ICARE attitude (Integrity, Courage, Accountability, Respect, and Excelling in Dedication while serving the Williams Community).

“Sergeant Cooper is a leader that is respected by her peers and outside agencies,” Wygal said. “She was the first certified forensic phlebotomist at Williams Police Department.”

In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Cooper completed a rigorous training program to become a certified forensic phlebotomist. She is also required to complete yearly continuous academic training to keep her certification.

Cooper is a general instructor, phlebotomist, HGN instructor and is often relied upon by Department of Public Safety to teach at different classes and academies throughout the state. Cooper has worked for the Williams Police Department for eight years. She has been assigned to the detective position for the last year.

The Williams Police Department would like to thank all applicants for applying and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with their assistance on the interview panel.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State