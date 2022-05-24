OFFERS
A salute to the future: Phantoms class of 2022 graduates

The Grand Canyon School class of 2022 takes a group photo on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Photos courtesy of Katherine Hawkins)

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 2:20 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - The Grand Canyon School class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be held May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon School soccer field.

A celebratory parade will drive through residential neighborhoods in Grand Canyon Village prior to the ceremony. The parade will begin around 5 p.m.

