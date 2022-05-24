OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, May 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

“On the road with ADOT” explore the how and why of everything ADOT does

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 3:03 p.m.

PHOENIX — Digital historians may remember when the Internet was informally known as the “information superhighway.”

Now the Arizona Department of Transportation is turning that idea into reality by offering information about highways and much more, as ADOT debuts its “On the road with ADOT” podcast.

The podcast will explore everything from the operation of freeways and highways to “Arizona Highways”, the internationally-known award-winning magazine published by ADOT. But even more than that, we will give people a glimpse into how seriously we take our responsibility to the environment, explain new technologies to build and maintain roads, offer the hows and whys of the Motor Vehicle Division and many other topics. The first podcast is now available and features ADOT Director John Halikowski.

Each podcast runs approximately 20 minutes and is available on multiple platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify and Stitcher, among others. New podcasts will be released several times each month. To find and listen to the podcast, search for “On the road with ADOT” in a podcasting platform of choice.

For more information visit https://vimeo.com/707050023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State