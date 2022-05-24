“On the road with ADOT” explore the how and why of everything ADOT does

PHOENIX — Digital historians may remember when the Internet was informally known as the “information superhighway.”

Now the Arizona Department of Transportation is turning that idea into reality by offering information about highways and much more, as ADOT debuts its “On the road with ADOT” podcast.

The podcast will explore everything from the operation of freeways and highways to “Arizona Highways”, the internationally-known award-winning magazine published by ADOT. But even more than that, we will give people a glimpse into how seriously we take our responsibility to the environment, explain new technologies to build and maintain roads, offer the hows and whys of the Motor Vehicle Division and many other topics. The first podcast is now available and features ADOT Director John Halikowski.

Each podcast runs approximately 20 minutes and is available on multiple platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify and Stitcher, among others. New podcasts will be released several times each month. To find and listen to the podcast, search for “On the road with ADOT” in a podcasting platform of choice.

For more information visit https://vimeo.com/707050023