Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to domestic assault, dying cow, theft, ATV accident

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending May 7.

On April 24, rangers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in Grand Canyon Village parking lot. Money, credit cards and medications were stolen.

On April 24, rangers received a report of vehicle off the roadway in Grand Canyon Village. The responding ranger was unable to locate the driver on scene. The driver later returned to the scene, and tried to walk away when he observed the ranger investigating. Investigation revealed the driver, a 23-year-old man from Grand Canyon had been driving under the influence, and was still under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for being Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI.

On April 25, rangers from the South Rim assisted rangers at Phantom Ranch with the arrest and transport of a male contacted for multiple camping violations, littering, and possession of a controlled substance. The suspect, a 64-year-old man from Monticello, Florida, was also wanted in Yosemite National Park for similar violations.

On April 26, rangers responded to a late report of an assault at a park residence. A woman from Grand Canyon reported she was attacked by a man. Following investigation, the suspect, a 50-year-old man was cited into court for disorderly conduct - fighting and being Under the Influence of Alcohol.

On April 29, rangers conducted a traffic stop for multiple lane violations in Grand Canyon Village. Following investigation, the driver, a 32-year-old man from Flagstaff was arrested for DUI.

On May 1, rangers received a report of domestic disturbance at a park residence. A man and woman had been arguing when the woman became violent. The 33-year-old woman was a resident of Chine, Arizona and was arrested on outstanding warrants and disorderly conduct.

On May 1, rangers responded to a report of a verbal altercation in a hotel parking lot. A 21-year-old man from Grand Canyon was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

On May 2, rangers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple lane violations. Following investigation, the driver, a 29-year-old resident of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was arrested for DUI drugs, insurance violations, possession of controlled substance and failure to maintain control.

On May 3, rangers responded to a park residence for reports of an intoxicated male threatening people. Rangers spoke to victims and witnesses, and placed the suspect, a 26-year-old man from Grand Canyon under arrest for being under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct — threatening.

On May 4, rangers dispatched a dying cow near the Rowe Well gate. The animal was successfully euthanized.

On May 5, rangers received a report of a trailer theft in progress. Shortly thereafter, the trailer was found damaged and abandoned approximately one mile away from where it was taken. The reporting party identified the suspect vehicle, stating the operator was possibly intoxicated and driving east on State Route 64. Rangers caught up to the suspect and attempted a high risk traffic stop. The driver briefly stopped before the driver fled at a high rate of speed, leading rangers on a short pursuit. After confirming the suspect’s identity rangers terminated the pursuit for public and officer safety reasons. An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver.

On May 6, rangers responded to Mather Campground following a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Rangers contacted a 45-year-old resident of Durango, Colorado and determined him to be highly intoxicated and a danger to himself as a result. The subject was arrested for under the influence of alcohol — danger to self.

On May 6, rangers completing arrest paperwork from the previous call heard a male screaming profanities and incoherent statements through a window. While looking for the subject, dispatch advised that a male was hurling unidentified objects a local taxi in the same area. Following investigation, a 42-year-old man from Maine was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.

On May 7, rangers assisted Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Guardian Ambulance responding to an ATV rollover on Forest Service roads east of Desert View. One patient was transported by helicopter to the hospital in serious condition.

There were five assault and disorderly conduct offenses, 21 traffic offenses, four drug and alcohol offenses (not DUI), four DUI offenses, three motor vehicle crashes, three theft/larceny/fraud offenses, three natural resource reports, two commercial reports and three welfare check/emotional disturbed person reports.