Public invited to observe Apex logging camp excavation

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Residents and visitors to Williams and the Grand Canyon are invited to observe local archaeologists in action June 6-24 as Northern Arizona University begins excavating the Apex camp, a now empty company town on the steepest grade on the historic Grand Canyon railroad line.

Northern Arizona University archeologists are offering tours of the project based on a grant from Arizona Humanities. The grant will allow the university to host a welcome table, provide a teaching assistant and offer student led tours so people can come up to the site.



Apex, located near the present day airport in Tusayan, was a logging camp in operation from 1928-1936 that provided employment and housing for a population of largely Scandinavian immigrants.



“This is a really interesting time period in Arizona’s history between the Great Depression and prohibition and this uniquely northern Arizona history of logging,” NAU professor Emily Dale said. “Timber from here went into the buildings at Grand Canyon National Park and this industry kept this part of the state afloat during the Great Depression.”

This year is the first collaboration between Kaibab National Forest and NAU at the former logging site, which will be host to a historical archaeological field school where eight NAU students will survey and excavate portions of the schoolhouse and other locations at the site, led by Dale.

One of those sites includes the location of a former outhouse. While an outhouse may not seem like a glamorous site, it has the potential to yield insights into former resident’s diets and shed light on a number of socio-economic questions about the lives of South Rim residents.



“We could ask questions.” Dale said, “Such as, ‘Do they have access to fresh fruits as opposed to canned fruit? How diverse were their diets?’”

Dale said the dig may compare the contents of the school house outhouse to the outhouse at the laborer’s camp to analyze the variation in diets.

Guests may also have the opportunity to get their own hands dirty and assist in helping learn more about a unique piece of northern Arizona economic and social history. Through public archaeology, visitors may have the chance to sieve dirt and gain some hands-on experience in historical archaeology, according to Dale.

“We’ll find really small things,” she said. “Smaller bits of broken glass or pieces of pottery or seeds that aren’t visible, but they are in the dirt. So we run it through a screen and that can tell us a lot about people’s diets. It might not be as obvious right on the surface.”



The site will be open to public tours through the duration of the field school with special focus June 11 and June 20 at 10 a.m., in conjunction with The Arizona Preservation Foundation and Arizona State Historic Preservation Office.



NAU is also taking tour requests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 through June 12, and June 17 through June 22 with a maximum group size of 15 people, according to Dale.



For tour sign ups and general questions contact Dale at emily.dale@nau.edu