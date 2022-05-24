A plaque for Williams fallen officers
Originally Published: May 24, 2022 3 p.m.
On May 15, during a ceremony for Peace Officer Memorial Day a new plaque was unveiled at Monument Park.
Located next to the statue of Bill Williams, it is dedicated to the four officers who were killed in the line of duty and buried in the Williams Cemetery.
