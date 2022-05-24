Paragliding, ultralight aircraft now prohibited in Glen Canyon
GLEN CANYON, Ariz. — The use of powered paragliding/paramotor/ultralight aircraft is now prohibited within the boundaries of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area within proximity to developed and high visitor use areas.
This use is also prohibited between the Glen Canyon Dam and the downstream river boundary between Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park near Lees Ferry.
For the definition of powered paragliding ultralight aircraft please see FAA 14 CFR Part 103 or 14 CFR Part 103. As defined, aircraft of this size, configuration, and movement are known to frighten and disturb wildlife.
“Use of these devices is new and therefore additional impacts remain unknown,” the park stated. “They may possess qualities that adversely affect additional park resources that may only be revealed in the future if the use is allowed to continue and proliferate in the park.”
Glen Canyon Dam is a high security area that contains vital infrastructure with hazards that encompass the area and the canyon below.
According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Areas, powered paragliding and ultralight aircraft are inherently dangerous to participants and other visitors.
“Areas of high visitor demand such as developed areas and Horseshoe Bend place visitors in undue danger in the event of an uncontrolled failure of an aircraft,” the park stated.
Information provided by NPS
