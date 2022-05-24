NPS recognizes rangers during National Police Week

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park recognized law enforcement last week during National Police Week.

In 2021, Grand Canyon welcomed K9 Mazi, a Belgian Malinois trained in patrol and narcotic detection. Mazi is a 2-year-old male born in Mexico. Mazi and his partner, Ranger Hearns, are an invaluable asset and are ready to be deployed anywhere in the United States.



“It’s amazing to watch how smart these dogs are and how eager they are to learn,” Hearns said. “Our work is Mazi’s play, and he can’t wait to do it. Mazi has a silly and playful attitude, but is always ready to get to work when needed. Mazi is a great partner that gets people interested in law enforcement, especially the local Grand Canyon School students who get to watch him train and play at the school field.”

The National Park Service has 11 other police K9s throughout the country. These units primarily specialize in patrol functions and narcotic detection, but some have the capability to sniff out explosive devices and components to protect our national icons too. Grand Canyon National Park started its law enforcement K9 program in 2017.