NPS recognizes rangers during National Police Week
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park recognized law enforcement last week during National Police Week.
In 2021, Grand Canyon welcomed K9 Mazi, a Belgian Malinois trained in patrol and narcotic detection. Mazi is a 2-year-old male born in Mexico. Mazi and his partner, Ranger Hearns, are an invaluable asset and are ready to be deployed anywhere in the United States.
“It’s amazing to watch how smart these dogs are and how eager they are to learn,” Hearns said. “Our work is Mazi’s play, and he can’t wait to do it. Mazi has a silly and playful attitude, but is always ready to get to work when needed. Mazi is a great partner that gets people interested in law enforcement, especially the local Grand Canyon School students who get to watch him train and play at the school field.”
The National Park Service has 11 other police K9s throughout the country. These units primarily specialize in patrol functions and narcotic detection, but some have the capability to sniff out explosive devices and components to protect our national icons too. Grand Canyon National Park started its law enforcement K9 program in 2017.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Obituary: Karlee Jeanne Schulte
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man dies in rollover on Perkinsville Road
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Obituary: Manuel “Manny” Lugo
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Road Rash Rodeo coming to Williams May 13-15
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: