Man antagonizes officer, leads police on high speed chase on State Route 64

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — A high speed chase May 14 on Highway 64 led to the arrest of a Cave Creek man for multiple counts including aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangerment and reckless driving.

On May 14 around midnight, a Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed a Jeep Cherokee driving south bound on Highway 64 at a high rate of speed.

As the Jeep passed the deputy, the driver slammed on his brakes and came to a skidding stop in the northbound lane of the highway, then reversed and started backing up to the deputy’s position. The deputy exited his patrol car and called out to the driver to stop as the Jeep approached him in reverse at a high rate of speed. The Jeep again stopped and sped off southbound down State Route 64 in the northbound lane.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and gave chase.

During the pursuit, the Jeep stopped again in the roadway and backed up toward the deputy’s patrol vehicle in an aggressive manner. The Jeep then continued again southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 64 with the deputy in pursuit.

At one point the deputy stopped his pursuit of the Jeep because of the dangerous driving of the driver of the Jeep and because of the potential risk to the public. However, when the deputy pulled over and turned his emergency lights off, the Jeep made a U-turn and drove at a high rate of speed back at the deputy’s position, almost striking the patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

The Jeep then continued driving northbound on Highway 64. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren again because of the behavior of the diver of the Jeep. The chase continued between mileposts 229 and 306 until the Jeep was far enough ahead that the deputy could no longer see it.

Shortly after, the Jeep was again observed traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 64. At one point, the deputy was able to stop the Jeep by blocking Highway 64 with his patrol vehicle. But the Jeep driver placed his front bumper against the patrol vehicle’s front bumper and tried to accelerate to push the deputy out of the way.

When this did not work the Jeep backed up and was able to proceed around the patrol vehicle.

The Jeep was eventually located by a responding trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, who was able to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, which disabled the Jeep near milepost 217.

The driver was then taken into custody and turned over to deputies, who arrived shortly after.

The driver was identified as Christopher Lasita, 32, from Cave Creek.

During this pursuit a 911 call was received by another motorist indicating Lasita had stopped them on Highway 64 and reportedly discharged a firearm.



Lasita was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangerment, criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement, aggressive driving and reckless driving.