Echeverria named AIA Administrator of Year
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Long-time Williams High School Athletic Director Phillip Echeverria was honored with the Administrator of the Year award by the Arizona Interscholastic Association May 22.
The Association’s Champions Gala returned to State Farm Stadium to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding leaders in the Arizona high school sports community.
The event was held virtually the last two years, but the stars were out Sunday.
NCAA Division I wresting champ and ESPY winner Anthony Robles of Mesa High was a guest speaker and remained on stage to help recognize two of the brightest student-athletes in Arizona, North High’s Madison Gallagher and Marzuc Hasan of Safford High.
They were each awarded $5,000 scholarships as AIA Students of the Year. They both thanked their families and mentors for getting them to this point.
Information provided by the AIA
