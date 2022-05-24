Battle of the badges: Williams Police Department takes top honors over Williams Volunteer Fire Department in Aquatic Center fundraiser

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department was declared the winner in a day of friendly spirited competition with Williams Volunteer Fire Department for a fundraising event for the Williams Aquatic Center.

The event included bounce houses, free hot dogs, drinks and cookies, a silent auction and a raffle.

Photo Gallery Williams Police Department takes top honors over Williams Volunteer Fire Department in Aquatic Center fundraiser

During the competition, Williams police and volunteer firefighters battled in five events — tug of war, three legged race, bounce house relay, fill the pitcher and water balloon fight.

The event was tied two for two, with police officers going for the victory with the water balloon event.

Donations raised during the event will go toward the opening of the pool, which is scheduled for early next month.