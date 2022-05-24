OFFERS
Battle of the badges: Williams Police Department takes top honors over Williams Volunteer Fire Department in Aquatic Center fundraiser

Williams Police Department faced Williams Volunteer Fire Department during the inaugural Fire vs. Police event May 21. The event was held to raise money for the Williams Aquatic Center and included friendly competitions between the departments, a silent auction and a raffle. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 3:20 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department was declared the winner in a day of friendly spirited competition with Williams Volunteer Fire Department for a fundraising event for the Williams Aquatic Center.

The event included bounce houses, free hot dogs, drinks and cookies, a silent auction and a raffle.

During the competition, Williams police and volunteer firefighters battled in five events — tug of war, three legged race, bounce house relay, fill the pitcher and water balloon fight.

The event was tied two for two, with police officers going for the victory with the water balloon event.

Donations raised during the event will go toward the opening of the pool, which is scheduled for early next month.

