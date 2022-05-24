OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, May 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ADOT: Protect yourself, vehicle from extreme heat as you travel south

(Photo/ADOT)

(Photo/ADOT)

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 2:58 p.m.

PHOENIX – Temperatures are rapidly rising and schools are letting out, which means summer is here.

And since summers in Arizona get really hot, ADOT wants to remind drivers to protect themselves and their vehicles this summer.

Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed this week, May 23 - 27, as Heat Awareness Week. And for those traveling in and around Arizona this summer, ADOT has compiled some safety tips to help make sure you are prepared for soaring summer temperatures.

Make sure your vehicle is ready to beat the heat and won’t break down on a 110-degree day by doing the following:

• Test your battery, especially if it is more than 3 years old. Heat can zap batteries, and a dead battery could leave you stranded far from home.

• Check your coolant levels and top them off. If you are due for a coolant flush, consider getting that done before going anywhere too far away.

• Make sure your vehicle’s air conditioner is in good working order.

• Confirm that your tires are properly inflated and in good condition to reduce the risk of blowouts.

• Stock your vehicle with a first-aid kit, jumper cables and safety flares.

Finally, make sure you are prepared to endure the heat while traveling by planning your route in advance using az511.gov. Also, pack an emergency kit that includes things like sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and an umbrella. Also a cooler with cold drinking water and healthy snacks. Finally, have a fully-charged cell phone and any necessary medications.

Find additional tips at azdot.gov/extreme-heat.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State