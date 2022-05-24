ADOT: Protect yourself, vehicle from extreme heat as you travel south
PHOENIX – Temperatures are rapidly rising and schools are letting out, which means summer is here.
And since summers in Arizona get really hot, ADOT wants to remind drivers to protect themselves and their vehicles this summer.
Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed this week, May 23 - 27, as Heat Awareness Week. And for those traveling in and around Arizona this summer, ADOT has compiled some safety tips to help make sure you are prepared for soaring summer temperatures.
Make sure your vehicle is ready to beat the heat and won’t break down on a 110-degree day by doing the following:
• Test your battery, especially if it is more than 3 years old. Heat can zap batteries, and a dead battery could leave you stranded far from home.
• Check your coolant levels and top them off. If you are due for a coolant flush, consider getting that done before going anywhere too far away.
• Make sure your vehicle’s air conditioner is in good working order.
• Confirm that your tires are properly inflated and in good condition to reduce the risk of blowouts.
• Stock your vehicle with a first-aid kit, jumper cables and safety flares.
Finally, make sure you are prepared to endure the heat while traveling by planning your route in advance using az511.gov. Also, pack an emergency kit that includes things like sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and an umbrella. Also a cooler with cold drinking water and healthy snacks. Finally, have a fully-charged cell phone and any necessary medications.
Find additional tips at azdot.gov/extreme-heat.
