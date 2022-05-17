OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Nathaly Gutierrez

Nathaly Gutierrez is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 17, 2022 2:39 p.m.

Nathaly is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten, and has lived in Williams for 18 years.

In high school, Nathaly was on the cheer team, played basketball and participated in National Honor Society and FCCCLA.

She has also been involved with the culinary program for four years.

Nathaly's favorite classes were English, math and culinary.

She said Mr. Brownlee, Mr. Echeverria and Ms. Moreno were supportive of her through school.

Nathaly said some of her best memories in high school were traveling for sports and hanging out with friends on the bus rides. She also enjoyed her practices.

In her down time, Nathaly enjoys hanging out with her friends and family. She also enjoys hiking.

Outside of school, Nathaly works at Pine Country restaurant.

After graduation, Nathaly plans to attend Mesa Community College to become a dental hygienist or ultrasound technician.

