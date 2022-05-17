Parks to hold emergency preparedness meeting June 4

PARKS, Ariz. — The community of Parks is getting a jump on the upcoming fire season with an emergency preparedness informational meeting.

The Parks Area Connection is sponsoring an area-wide informational meeting June 4 with representatives from the National Weather Service, Kaibab National Forest and Ponderosa Fire.

In addition, several government entities will be on hand with representatives from Coconino County Public Works, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, Coconino County Health and Human Services and Coconino County Emergency Management.

This meeting is intended to educate residents about proper procedures for emergency situations, including how to keep safe and stay informed.

Topics include understanding the extended weather outlook, fire weather forecasts, what to do in a wildfire and smoke impacts.

It will also include information about forest thinning, infrastructure projects and county projects.

Anyone from Parks or the surrounding areas is invited to attend. A question and answer period will follow the presentations.

The meeting will be held at the Maine Consolidated School gymnasium at 10 a.m.