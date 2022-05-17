Parks to hold emergency preparedness meeting June 4
PARKS, Ariz. — The community of Parks is getting a jump on the upcoming fire season with an emergency preparedness informational meeting.
The Parks Area Connection is sponsoring an area-wide informational meeting June 4 with representatives from the National Weather Service, Kaibab National Forest and Ponderosa Fire.
In addition, several government entities will be on hand with representatives from Coconino County Public Works, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, Coconino County Health and Human Services and Coconino County Emergency Management.
This meeting is intended to educate residents about proper procedures for emergency situations, including how to keep safe and stay informed.
Topics include understanding the extended weather outlook, fire weather forecasts, what to do in a wildfire and smoke impacts.
It will also include information about forest thinning, infrastructure projects and county projects.
Anyone from Parks or the surrounding areas is invited to attend. A question and answer period will follow the presentations.
The meeting will be held at the Maine Consolidated School gymnasium at 10 a.m.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Obituary: Karlee Jeanne Schulte
- Obregon City Tacos opens in downtown Williams
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man dies in rollover on Perkinsville Road
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: