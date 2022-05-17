OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Parks to hold emergency preparedness meeting June 4

An emergency preparedness informational meeting will be held June 4 in Parks. (Photo/WGCN)

An emergency preparedness informational meeting will be held June 4 in Parks. (Photo/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: May 17, 2022 12:03 p.m.

PARKS, Ariz. — The community of Parks is getting a jump on the upcoming fire season with an emergency preparedness informational meeting.

The Parks Area Connection is sponsoring an area-wide informational meeting June 4 with representatives from the National Weather Service, Kaibab National Forest and Ponderosa Fire.

In addition, several government entities will be on hand with representatives from Coconino County Public Works, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, Coconino County Health and Human Services and Coconino County Emergency Management.

This meeting is intended to educate residents about proper procedures for emergency situations, including how to keep safe and stay informed.

Topics include understanding the extended weather outlook, fire weather forecasts, what to do in a wildfire and smoke impacts.

It will also include information about forest thinning, infrastructure projects and county projects.

Anyone from Parks or the surrounding areas is invited to attend. A question and answer period will follow the presentations.

The meeting will be held at the Maine Consolidated School gymnasium at 10 a.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State