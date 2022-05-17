Ladies only shoot declared on target by Williams Sportsman’s Club
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Sportsman’s Club (WSC) hosted another successful Lady’s Only Shoot May 14 in Williams.
This reoccurring event is tailored to provide women who have little to no handgun experience to learn about and then practice safe firearms use, according to the club.
A total of nine ladies received a comprehensive day of academics and supervised shooting of their own firearms at the William's Shooting Range.
WSC Range Safety Officers were present with the goal of providing the ladies a safe, no pressure, no embarrassment, comfortable environment to build basic skills and confidence with their pistols.
Photo Gallery
Williams Sportsman's shoot
Along with the shooting orientation the ladies were also provided an overview of emergency first aid by WSC RSO Adal Lopez, who is the Chief Flight Paramedic for Guardian Air Transport.
The day’s event concluded with the ladies ringing steel gongs and knocking down metal silhouettes with AR-15 style .22 rimfire rifles.
The Williams Sportsman’s Club operates the Williams Shooting Range, located west of State Route 64 just north of Interstate 40. The range is open for membership use 9 a.m to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, Saturday and the first and third Sundays of each month. The public is encouraged to visit and may shoot once for a requested $5 donation. Those interested in full access may join the club for a nominal fee. More information is available at the club’s website at www.williamssportsmansclub.com.
