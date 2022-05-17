From the desk of the librarian: Storytime and other events offered weekly

Williams Public Library serves Williams and the surrounding communities. It is affiliated with the Coconino County Library District. Throughout the month, the library offers free classes and events. Here's a few events in May.

• Storytime: Offered the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of each month at 10 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, rhymes, and other age appropriate activities.

• Crafternoon: Universe in a Jar May 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. Come join us as we make galaxy jars. All materials provided! All ages welcome!

• Book Club: May 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles Get a copy at the checkout counter.

• Knitting Club: Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Bring your own yarn and needles or hooks.

•Computer Tutoring: Wednesday mornings 10, 11 or noon. Sign up for a 50-minute, one-on-one tutoring session with the library staff. We focus on what you want to learn, from using the internet to social media to word processing to basic skills.

•Writers Workshop: Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. No matter what genre you write, you are encouraged to join Williams Writers' Workshop, a group for writers to help each other grow through critique, feedback, and camaraderie.

Williams Public Library will be closed Saturday, May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. More information is available from the library at (928) 635-2263