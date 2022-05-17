Ash Fork students make end of year trek to Indian Gardens
Originally Published: May 17, 2022 2:05 p.m.
Ash Fork eighth graders hiked the Bright Angel Trail from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to Plateau Point April 25. This is a 12-mile round trip hike that the middle school PE classes take each year as a part of their PE final. This was the eighth graders third year in PE and several eighth graders made the 4.5 mile hike to the South Rim from Indian Gardens in under two hours.
