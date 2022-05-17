Ash Fork Spartans win middle school volleyball tourney

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Ash Fork Spartans middle schoolers are the I-40 League volleyball champions.

“The middle school volleyball team did a fantastic job this year,” said Head Coach

Erika Acosta.

Acosta said most of the girls have been playing volleyball since the third grade.

“Their love for the game showed this year more than ever,” she said.

The school had four teams this year due to the large turnout. The “A” team went undefeated this year.

“Crystal, Bella, Jordyn and Andrea contributed to our success,” Acosta said. “The team was led by Gracie, Aura, Ev and Isabella. These four young ladies received the Spartan Award for the season.”

Information provided by Ash Fork School District.