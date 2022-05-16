Obituary: Karlee Jeanne Schulte

“You know that place between sleep and awake, that place where you still remember dreaming? That’s where I’ll always love you. That’s where I’ll be waiting.”

― J.M. Barrie

Karlee Jeanne Schulte, our angel baby, was birthed on May 13, 2022 at Flagstaff Medical Center to Abbigaile Urioste and Kevin Schulte.

From the moment her parents and family knew of her existence, she created an immense amount of joy and love in the hearts of her family who were eagerly anticipating her arrival. The 35-weeks that she grew in her mother’s womb were filled with love, excitement and the life inside already changing so many.

We find comfort in knowing that her soul is with her many great- grandparents, great-aunts and uncles, and ancestors before her.

Her light and impact will forever live on in the hearts of the many lives that she has touched — her parents Abbigaile Urioste and Kevin Schulte and big sister Baylee Schulte of Williams, Arizona; grandparents Tata Tj (Tamra) Urioste, Ernie Urioste, Anita Pettit and Ian James, and Joseph and Susan Schulte; great-grandmother Lena Urioste and great-grandfather Jim Pettit; aunts and uncles Amanda Urioste, Andrea Urioste, Travis and Ashley Schulte, Carisa Stilwell, Jason and Kristina Olson, Nick Olson and Aaron Olson; numerous great-aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

We’d like to express our deepest gratitude to Flagstaff Medical Center Labor and Delivery team, Norvel Owens Mortuary, Love Life Birth Photography and countless others for the compassionate care, love and support during this unimaginable time.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 21, 2022 in Williams, Arizona at the Williams Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Sultana Theater.

In lieu of fresh cut flowers, consider a perennial to be planted in her memory or make a donation in Karlee’s name to Love Life Birth Photography Legacy Fund (whoiscece@gmail.com).