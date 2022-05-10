Williams Police to host ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event at City Reservoir

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Police Department is making sure every child in Williams has fish on the grill this summer as they host the inaugural ‘Cops and Bobbers’ fishing event in June.



In partnership with Arizona Game and Fish, the Williams Police Department is hosting a free fishing day at Buckskinner Park, June 3 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. This free fishing day is for youth ages 2-17. Each child that participates will receive a free fishing pole, tackle box and bait.

During the event, AZGFD will have booths available for helping bait hooks, fix fishing lines and teach youth how to identify fish, as well as teach about legal limits and ethical fishing. A fish cleaning station will also be available. Police officers will be available for all the fishing assistance that is needed.

A burger burn consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and soda for participating youth will be available for free from noon-2 p.m.

Lieutenant John Romero said Williams Police Department believes in setting the example for the community of Williams by bringing families together.

“This is an opportunity to teach children, who may not have a father or mother that know how to fish, to give them tools for a positive hobby throughout the spring and summer months,” Romero said. “With this outdoor event, we can strengthen bonds and create friendships in partnership with the Williams community and police department. The Williams Police Department’s core values is ICARE, which stands for Integrity, Courage, Accountability, Respect, and Excelling in Dedication while serving the Williams Community.”

Romero said through fishing, families can be unified away from distractions in a natural forum.

“We believe through fishing and outdoors we can learn respect for each other and our environment,” he said. “Traditions of our past generations, including honesty, humility and morals, are the cornerstone of family. By being the example, and not just words, the Williams Police Department can help organize an event for our children and future community leaders.”

The department is asking that children sign up for the event at Williams Police Department, 501 W Route 66 in Williams.

The department is also asking community members and businesses to sponsor a child with a fishing pole, tackle box and/or food or drinks. These items can be left with staff at Williams Police Department for the Cops and Bobbers event.

“Cops and Bobbers is an inaugural event for the Williams Community and with support of the local community and businesses we are encouraged in making this an annual event for years to come,” Romero said.